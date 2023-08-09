St George Illawarra rake Jacob Liddle insists his side won't be playing the victim despite a series of tough calls going against it in tight losses over the past month.
Liddle was at the centre of a controversial moment in the Dragons loss to Parramatta last week when he was seemingly stripped of the ball by Eels captain Clint Gutherson while en route to the try-line.
Talatau Amone picked the loose ball and scored a try under the posts that looked to have put the Dragons ahead 26-10 midway through the second stanza. Bunker official Chris Butler had several looks at the incident before ruling a knock-on, deeming it a "loose carry" from Liddle.
It ran counter to what replays showed and raised the ire of interim coach Ryan Carr, who labelled it "a try every day of the week" among other forthright comments on the call in the aftermath.
Perhaps the "whole world" didn't agree with Carr as he suggested, but NRL head of football Graham Annesley certainly did, confirming on Monday that the Dragons should have been awarded a try.
"The action of Clint in this by raking the ball and dispossessing Liddle means the tackle count should have restarted and that should have been a try in our view," Annesley said.
It was a telling moment of the clash, with the Eels subsequently banking three unanswered tries to reel in a 20-10 deficit and claim a 26-20 win, the Dragons dropping to their fifth loss in their last six outings.
Annesley's subsequent admission that the last-placed Tigers were also dudded over a blatant forward pass in their loss to the Raiders in Sunday's other fixture has raised questions as to whether sides lower on the ladder cop a raw deal from officials.
There's mounting evidence that it is the case, but Liddle says it's not a fruitful way of thinking for a side looking to kick itself out of a slump.
"Obviously the last couple of weeks it's been pretty tough for the bottom teams on the ladder, but you've got to put it aside, there's no point in harping on it," Liddle said.
"There's no point in dwelling on it. It doesn't help anyone, it doesn't help us, so we'll just keep fighting for the win. It was tough, obviously. I was pretty upset after the game.
"It was an obvious call, I thought. I think a lot of the boys thought the same. We started walking back to the halfway line it was that obvious, but it was the wrong call on the night and we had to cop it.
"Obviously the NRL's come out and changed their decision but didn't help us then.
"In the end if you have to move on, that's rugby league, people get things wrong. We needed to defend, we got penalised and went down our end of the field and we couldn't hold them out."
Carr unloaded on the decision-making in the aftermath just seven days after unleashing a similar spray after the Dragons were denied a try at a similarly key stage against the Sea Eagles in Wollongong.
Annesley backed that decision, with Carr risking sanction from the NRL, which rarely takes kindly to criticism of match officials. It's bold territory for a rookie coach to wade into, but Liddle said its evidence of Carr's dedication to his playing group.
"I think he's been fighting for us," Liddle said.
"He wears his heart on his sleeve, he puts the boys first and we've been loving it. He's a great coach and he's been helping a lot of the boys out this last couple of months.
"I really appreciate the work Carry has been doing behind the scenes with me and the faith he's shown in me the last couple of months. He's put a lot of time into me and I've been reaping the rewards, I've been playing good footy.
"We've been that close in a lot of games, so I think the rewards will come, if not this season, we're working toward next season as well. We're playing good footy at the moment, we're just not getting the results for whatever reason."
The Dragons face a Rabbitohs outfit on Saturday smarting from a last-start loss to the Sharks that has seen them slip to eighth on the ladder, all but putting paid their hopes of a top-four finish.
It's the least of Jason Demetriou's worries on form, with his side now stuck in a logjam at the bottom of the eight and needing to string some wins together. They haven't got finals to play for, but Liddle says the Dragons are just as desperate.
"The good thing is we're putting ourselves in the game with that grind for grind footy," Liddle said.
"In that way it was a good game for the boys [last week], I think everyone put in all they had. We just need to get better at clutching those big moments, keep going with it and finishing the game off.
"The good thing is we're in the fight. We've been in the games every game we've played the last month or so. I think we're following the game playing a lot more too, just putting that ball in the corner, the boys are going at it and sticking in the grind.
"We've been in the fight so things are changing, we're pretty happy with how we're looking, we're just looking for that next win. It takes a lot of effort to play the way we're playing at the moment and hopefully the results will go our way."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.