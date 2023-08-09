A 76-year-old woman was hospitalised with injuries after a brazen thief snatched her handbag outside Woolworths Unanderra.
CCTV footage captured Shane John Windley running up behind the victim - who was walking with a trolley on the footpath next to the supermarket's car park - about 4.30pm on March 9.
Windley, wearing a green backpack, grabbed the woman's handbag from the front of the trolley.
A short struggle ensued as the victim tried to hold onto it, however Windley snatched it, causing the woman to fall on the concrete.
As Windley ran off, he turned around and noticed the victim's iPhone on the ground. He ran back to pick it up before he fled.
Inside the bag was $70 in cash, the woman's driver's licence, bank card, Medicare card and other personal belongings.
Several witnesses went to the woman's aid. She stayed overnight at Wollongong Hospital with two cuts to her left eyebrow, a cut to her knuckle, swelling to her left shoulder, forehead and hands, and bleeding to her face.
Meanwhile Windley hid in a nearby bush where he changed his clothes. The following day, police found his backpack at Charcoal Creek, about a minute away from the supermarket.
Officers found Windley by tracking the victim's mobile phone to Crown and Harbour streets.
Windley was arrested and made full admissions to the offence, telling police he used the victim's cash to buy an energy drink and the drug 'ice'.
When shown the CCTV footage, Windley said "I'm pretty disgusted in myself ... 'cause she hit the ground f---ing hard".
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.
Windley, who remains behind bars, will learn his sentence date on September 8.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
