Shane Windley pleads guilty to aggravated robbery of elderly woman at Unanderra

Updated August 9 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:30pm
Shane John Windley pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery committed in the Unanderra Woolworths car park in March. Picture from Google Maps, inset from Facebook
A 76-year-old woman was hospitalised with injuries after a brazen thief snatched her handbag outside Woolworths Unanderra.

