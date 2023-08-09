Illawarra Mercury
Ogilvie, Stewart out to punch ticket to Paris 2024

By Tony de Souza and Mitch Jennings
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:05pm
Flynn Ogilvie will earn his 150th Kookaburras cap on Thursday. Picture Getty Images
Illawarra's Flynn Ogilvie is back in the Kookaburras fold for game number 150 when the Oceania Cup begins in New Zealand on Thursday, with the three match series against the Kiwis a direct qualification for next year's Paris Olympics.

