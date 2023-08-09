Illawarra's Flynn Ogilvie is back in the Kookaburras fold for game number 150 when the Oceania Cup begins in New Zealand on Thursday, with the three match series against the Kiwis a direct qualification for next year's Paris Olympics.
Ogilvie, who last played for the Kookas in the World Cup in India last year having been on sabbatical from Pro Hockey League this year due to studies and work commitments, while also celebrating his wedding in May.
"I am most looking forward to just being able to play an international game," Ogilvie said,
"Taking the time off has made me realise how much I miss being able to compete at a high level. I'm proud that I was able to balance everything I was doing.
"Although I took a bit of a step back I was still training three times a week and in the gym while also working full time in a new career."
Kookaburras coach Colin Batch was pleased to have Ogilvie back in the group for his 150th appearance for the Kookas where he'll be joined by fellow Illawarra product Blake Govers.
"Flynn's a real driver for us in the midfield," Batch said.
"I know we've played him in a couple of different roles, but we see him and his best hockey as a midfielder coming forward with the ball. He can eliminate and he's set up a lot of our play, [he's a] very smart player and he's playing his 150th game.
"It's a great milestone for him and we'll certainly enjoy that in the first game that we play here."
Gerringong's Grace Stewart also returns for the Hockeyroos in their Olympic qualifier against the Kiwis having missed the European leg of the FIH Pro League.
"I was really disappointed to miss out on the European leg of the tour but the girls put in some really good performances over there and they built really well.
"Since coming back we've had the whole group in Perth training together so I think we're really up to speed. We've had a couple of practice games and we're just really looking forward to getting out there and giving it our all.
"It's definitely a pressure situation with three games and Olympic qualification on the end of it so, I think for us it's just about sticking to our process, not getting caught up on the outcome of these next three games and just coring more goals than the other team.
"Experience is definitely helpful, it's good to have on your side when you're out there in these pressure moments, but I also love the youth we have and the excitement they bring to our team.
"All that together should hopefully, put us in good stead going forward."
It will be the 26-year-old's first Oceania Cup, though she's no stranger to Trans-Tasman rivalry.
"I think the rivalry of the Black Sticks has really built over the last couple of years, especially with COVID.
"They were pretty much the only team we could play there for a while, so I think we know each other pretty well and it's always a fast and fiery game when we're out there so we're really looking forward to it."
Meanwhile, Brady Anderson was again the three-goal hero for Albion Park as his team beat University 5-2 in Round 18 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at UOW last Sunday.
Brad Martin and Trent Dodwell completed the scoreline for Park as Heath Ogilvie replied with two goals for the Students. Fairy Meadow qualified for the semis with a 2-1 win over Dapto with Scott Crisafi and Riley Harper scoring for the Falcons.
In Round 19 of the women's league, Albion Park were dominant over Meadow beating them 6-0 with double goals from Emma McLeish and Charlee Buckman and singles from Kelsey Hughes and Kiarra Marsh.
Maddison Rosser scored a hat-trick in University's 4-0 win over bottom placed Railway Greys with Meg Baxter hitting the fourth goal. Avondale and Figtree-Unanderra played a scoreless draw.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.