From the outside, it looked like things were going swimmingly.
It was June this year and Samy Saad's Shiloh Properties had just received occupation approval for a luxury apartment complex in Shellharbour.
But what the buyers, who together were about to send more than $20 million Mr Saad's way, didn't know was that the building arm of his web of companies was about to collapse.
Daascon's downfall has now raised questions about whether the company had been trading while insolvent since late last year, and why Mr Saad paid himself and his son $1.2 million just a month before the administrators were called in.
And as Mr Saad attempts to restructure his company while paying creditors just 11c in the dollar, those with a stake will wonder how he bought a $20 million development site on the Gold Coast while his firms were starting to show signs of financial stress.
Mr Saad owns no property under his name and blamed the collapse of Daascon on the rise in the cost of materials.
Elevation 77
On June 22 this year, building certifiers Steve Watson & partners signed off on the 77 unit Elevation 77 apartment complex at College Ave, Shellharbour City Centre, an interim occupation certificate filed with Shellharbour City Council shows.
This allowed those who had put down deposits on units in the building to move in, and released a firehose of cash into the accounts of Shiloh Properties as the new owners settled.
Shiloh Properties had sold 44 units out of the complex, sales data from CoreLogic shows. While prices are not disclosed for all properties, assuming a minimum price of $500,000, settlement would have unleashed upwards of $20 million in sales balances, after the 10 per cent deposit already paid.
What the buyers could not have known was that at the same time, the company that was the nominal builder of the complex, the Saad-controlled entity Daascon, was preparing to enter administration, with notional debts of $1.6 million.
Documents submitted by administrators O'Brien Palmer reveal the complex web of companies and trusts that has allowed Mr Saad to pocket the funds from the sale of the apartments, while at the same time absolve himself of debts owed to dozens of contractors and the taxpayer.
Mr Saad, through Shiloh Properties Pty Ltd of which he is the sole director, purchased the 3220 square metre block bounded by College Ave, Cygnet Ave, Memorial Dr and Moolawang Pl in 2018 for $6,655,000 and secured development consent for a seven storey building including shops, 77 residential apartments and a rooftop common area.
Construction commenced under Daascon, solely owned and controlled by Mr Saad. The company's Instagram touts that it built numerous iconic Illawarra buildings, including the Southern Gateway Centre. Many of these were built by long-standing Illawarra building firm Camarda & Cantrill which collapsed in 2015. Mr Saad worked there as a manager.
Debt mounts
Multiple contractors who spoke to the Mercury said construction progressed on the Shellharbour project, albeit somewhat haphazardly, and it was not until late 2022 that late payment of bills was leading some to ask questions about the stability of the builder.
A report to creditors dated July 31 this year prepared by O'Brien Palmer shows that by late 2022, Daascon was paying its suppliers later and later, racking up increasing debts.
In June 2022, the company owed suppliers nearly $4 million, with most of the debts less than 30 days old. By January 2023, the company owed more than $5 million to suppliers and debts more than 60 days old totalled $627,324.
While the company was able to pay down its total debt in February 2023, the amount of debts more than 90 days old continued to increase.
As the company was starting to show these signs of financial stress, Mr Saad turned up on the Gold Coast to spend.
Hello Gold Coast
Under separate companies, Mr Saad and his associates purchased multiple adjoining properties on the Gold Coast Highway at Palm Beach.
In October 2022, property press trumpeted "experienced developer" Mr Saad filing a development application for an amalgamated site at 1177 and 1179 Gold Coast Hwy that backed onto Jefferson Lane.
Plans for a 14 storey apartment tower with 38 units were described by Gold Coast firm BDA Architects as "a high-quality residential apartment building that achieves a high standard of architecture, liveability and appropriate scale within the Palm Beach site context".
The relationship didn't last long. A spokesperson for BDA Architects said the company was no longer involved in the project as of late last year.
Matters of trust
Jefferson Unit Trust was set up by Mr Saad to acquire one of the properties for $16.5 million. A deposit of $1 million and $400,000 in DA costs were outlaid.
A separate trust, the Jem Unit Trust, purchased the six strata-title units in the apartment block at 1177 Gold Coast Highway for $6.4 million and borrowed $4.5m to million to secure the site.
Documents prepared by O'Brien Palmer state that the units were overvalued, with one unit purchased at $975,000 and valued at $681,818, and the property as a whole only worth $4.09 million.
Another trust, Saad Unit Trust, owns three units at a Bong Bong Street, Kiama address which is also Mr Saad's principle place of business. These units have been used as security for a $4.5m loan.
Through the Joy Family Trust, Mr Saad also owns an empty lot at 9 Minga Av, Shellharbour, which has DA approval for four shops and 40 apartments. The property secures three mortgages worth $9.5 million.
These trusts and others had been lent money by Daascon or owed money to Daascon.
O'Brien Palmer states the intention was for proceeds from the Shellharbour development to finance the completed purchase of the Gold Coast properties, enabling development to continue.
A trust named Shiloh Properties Unit Trust was set up which owned the Shellharbour development. Deposits from the purchase of the apartments would go into Shiloh Properties Unit Trust and then to Daascon to pay for works.
The development is valued at $43,801,000 however the trust has liabilities, or debts, of $57,878,000. Sales of the apartments have slowed since early 2023 and units are now being sold at a discount, with Shiloh covering stamp duty.
The documents state that if all the apartments were to sell, the trust would only have a surplus of $131,000. Much of this may be lost in interest payments.
Loans to related parties
The Shellharbour property was also used as a security for three other loans.
Not only do the trusts have loans to other parties, they loan money to each other, creating a complex web of transactions that leaves most of the trusts in debt.
Amid these related party loans one transaction stands out.
The Samy Saad Family Trust is described as owing Daascon $1.186 million. On June 15, 2023, less than a month before calling in administrators, the trust charged Daascon $1.2 million for services rendered to Daascon by Mr Saad and his son, Jeremy.
This transaction in effect eliminated the debt the Samy Saad Family Trust owed Daascon.
The report from O'Brien Palmer indicates Daascon was likely trading insolvent from December 31, 2022. Given this, the administrators state that the $1.2 million from Daascon the Samy Saad Family Trust in June is potentially a "preferential transaction, an uncommercial transaction or an unreasonable director related transaction".
This means that the transaction is potentially able to be cancelled - but the administrators note the trust would be unable to pay the money back, as its primary asset is a debt to another related trust.
With the company creditors, which includes Mr Saad, having voted for a restructuring agreement which would see those owed money by Daascon paid 11 cents for every dollar they are owed, the scope for subcontractors who completed the work on the Shellharbour apartment complex to recover their money is limited, despite some claiming they are owed over $100,000 for works completed but not paid for.
According to the O'Brien Palmer report, Mr Saad owns no property under his name and blamed the collapse of Daascon on the rise in the cost of materials.
Questions to Mr Saad via email went unanswered and his phone number was disconnected.
If Daascon and the trusts were to survive the administration process, others involved will be wondering how the web of companies could have allowed Mr Saad to rise again, and which corporate vehicles he would choose to use for his next venture.
