Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Interactive

Documents reveal web of trusts behind Shellharbour builder Daascon

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
August 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the outside, it looked like things were going swimmingly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.