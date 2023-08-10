Nathan McAndrew will get the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Todd Murphy after being picked in the latest Australia A squad.
The Oak Flats all-rounder was on Wednesday named by the National Selection Panel in a 17-man outfit to play two four-day matches against New Zealand in Queensland later this month.
Labuschagne will lead the hosts following his surprise axing from Australia's preliminary World Cup squad. The Australia A line-up also features the likes of Test experienced players Murphy, Cameron Bancroft and Mitchell Swepson.
"This is an important time to continue to build depth through our red-ball squads," chairman of selectors George Bailey told reporters on Wednesday.
"It is equally exciting to expose some of our best developing talent to international opposition in one-day cricket as we enter a new World Cup cycle."
McAndrew grabbed the attention of selectors following a strong 2022/23 Sheffield Shield season, where he took 28 wickets at an average of 30.46 for South Australia.
The 30-year-old also averaged close to 45 with the bat.
Australia A squad:
Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Caleb Jewell, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Tim Ward.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.