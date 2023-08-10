Illawarra Mercury
Oak Flats cricketer Nathan McAndrew gains Australia A selection

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:00am
Nathan McAndrew prepares to hit the ball during a Sheffield Shield game at North Dalton Park last November. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Nathan McAndrew prepares to hit the ball during a Sheffield Shield game at North Dalton Park last November. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Nathan McAndrew will get the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Todd Murphy after being picked in the latest Australia A squad.

