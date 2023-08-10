Police are searching for three men on the run after shots were fired during a violent home invasion in near Nowra.
The men forced their way into a home in Golden Ash Close in Worrigee, south-east of Nowra, just after 8pm on Wednesday, August 9.
Police allege the occupants, a 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were threatened with a firearm, before two shots were discharged inside the home.
No one was injured.
Neighbours called police when they heard the shots being fired, but the men had fled by the time officers arrived.
Police are investigating the incident, and have urged anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
