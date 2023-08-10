Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shots fired in violent home invasion in Worrigee, near Nowra

GE
By Glenn Ellard
August 10 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo of a police car.
File photo of a police car.

Police are searching for three men on the run after shots were fired during a violent home invasion in near Nowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.