Gold rush continues for Delta Amidzovski at Commonwealth Youth Games

Delta Amidzovski continues to take giant strides on the global stage after securing her second gold medal at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.
Just days after setting a Games long jump record, the Albion Park talent continued her remarkable run of form by winning gold in the women's 100-metre hurdles in Trinidad on Thursday morning (AEDT).
Amidzovski, who is the national under-18s record holder after smashing Australian legend Sally Pearson's long-standing landmark in April, had to overcome some challenges with her start equipment in Thursday's final.
However, the Illawarra teen still blitzed the field to win in a time of 13.25 seconds (+0.7 wind assistance).
"The start was a bit tricky, we were asked to stand up a few times, and after I got out of the blocks I had to take my time to find my stride," Amidzovski said.
"It's my second gold medal of the Games and am just so happy with my results. It's a fast track and I've loved it."
Amidzovski will now set her sights on 2024, with a second appearance at the World Athletics Junior Championships her aim for the upcoming domestic season.
"I was having a bit of a chat to myself this morning, I was a bit sore after the long jump, and reminded myself it's mind over matter, mind over body and then focused on this race," she said.
"I've got world juniors in my sights next year, I loved my time on that team last year and want to get back. I more than anything just want to stay fit and healthy, and keep enjoying the sport. That's what matters to me right now."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
