When Primbee drug kingpin Daniel Bojlevski was thrown into a jail cell in 2021, he read the police allegations aloud to his father, who was right there beside him.
"F--k. They've been watching for a while huh?" Robert Bojlevski, 52, was recorded saying to his son.
Investigators had been zeroing in on the father-son duo, and a number of associates, since December 2020 in relation to their lucrative drug trade with tentacles across the Illawarra and Sydney.
Daniel, 29, lived with his father Robert and mother, Janette Marsh, at their Lakeview Parade home. A police raid of the address - in which thousands in cash, 1.264 kilograms of cannabis and luxury cars were seized - culminated in the father and son's arrest on September 3, 2021.
Detectives used covert listening devices, cameras and trackers to monitor the younger Bojlevski.
The evidence revealed he managed a drug runner, coordinated supply, and discussed with associates how to launder their profits.
Daniel would also join his driver Morgan Swift on drug runs, with their conversations recorded in hire cars.
"Do you reckon all her friends are going to think I'm a sick c--t giving this straight off the brick?" Daniel said to Swift on the way to a Warilla home, where he supplied three grams of cocaine to a woman on January 23, 2021.
The following morning, the pair delivered 85 grams of the drug to a customer's letterbox.
"I got someone else who wants another two to five (ounces) today," Daniel said to Swift after the drop off, later adding that he would shift some of his drug profits to a Gladstone Avenue safehouse.
On February 12, 2021, Daniel and Swift pulled up at the Bojlevski home and were approached by Robert, who had been requested to hand over drugs.
"The big and the little one alright?" the senior Bojlevski said, to which his son responded "alright".
"Go enjoy yourself," Robert told the pair as they left and later supplied 28.3 grams of cocaine.
Police pulled Daniel over after he made an illegal U-turn in a white Jaguar SUV at an intersection in Kogarah during May 2021.
A search of the luxury car uncovered $66,850 in cash bundles made up of $50 and $100 notes. Daniel told police that he worked at a kebab shop and loaned the funds off a friend to rent a boat for his birthday.
"The remainder of the money was intended to be used to fund his birthday activities," tendered court documents stated.
Four months on, Daniel and Robert were arrested after a Criminal Organisation search warrant was executed at their Primbee address, with $9,140 in cash found in Daniel's bedroom.
"They would have found eight grand in my drawer," Daniel said to his father in the jail cell that afternoon.
Daniel pleaded guilty to six charges at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, including knowingly or recklessly directing a criminal group, supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of a crime.
Nineteen charges were withdrawn by the Crown.
He spent more than 450 days behind bars before being bailed in December 2022 with a $1 million surety hanging over his head.
Meanwhile Robert, who also remains on bail, pleaded guilty in July to supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying an indictable quantity of drugs.
He will fight allegations he dealt with the proceeds of crime in hearing set down for October.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.