Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Electric vehicle plug trial will keep emergency services safer

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Fire and Rescue NSW Senior Firefighter Matthew Ellem with the electric vehicle plug. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wollongong Fire and Rescue NSW Senior Firefighter Matthew Ellem with the electric vehicle plug. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Two fire stations in the Illawarra have been selected to be part of a statewide trial of EV plugs, that will help keep emergency services personnel safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.