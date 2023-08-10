Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Baseball rivals unite for Mitchell-Fleming Cup

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Berkeley Eagles and Dapto Chiefs shake hands following last year's grand final. Picture Facebook.
The Berkeley Eagles and Dapto Chiefs shake hands following last year's grand final. Picture Facebook.

Illawarra sporting rivalries don't come much fiercer than that shared by the Berkeley Eagles and Dapto Chiefs

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.