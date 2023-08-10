Illawarra Mercury
Accused Unanderra child rapist Christopher Till may face more charges, court hears

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Christopher Till (pictured) is facing seven charges. Picture from Facebook
A Unanderra man accused of raping a teenage girl may face further charges after additional alleged incidents were disclosed to police, a court has heard.

