A Unanderra man accused of raping a teenage girl may face further charges after additional alleged incidents were disclosed to police, a court has heard.
Christopher Till, 26, appeared before Wollongong Local Court for a brief mention of his matter on Wednesday.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered to possessing child abuse material, procuring a child of or above age 14 for the production of child abuse material, and five counts of having sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.
In a previous bail application, Till indicated he would fight the charges.
Prosecutors will allege Till raped the 15-year-old complainant in the South Coast between August and December last year.
Defence lawyer Laura Fennell said the complainant has since participated in a second police interview where further alleged incidents were disclosed, adding that this may lead to more charges being laid against Till.
Till, who remains on bail, is excused from appearing in court for his next mention on September 9.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
