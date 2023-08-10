'Just no winners' in Buxton crash: Editorial

Our hearts go out to all those caught up in the Buxton crash that killed five teenagers last September.
Almost a year on from the tragedy, Tyrell Edwards pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death.
The 19-year-old will be sentenced for causing the death of his friends in the district court.
Edwards will likely face time in jail and arguably is the sixth life lost in tragic circumstances.
John Van De Putte, dad of 14-year-old Lily, who died in the crash, hits the nail on the head.
"There's just no winners," he said after the hearing at Picton Local Court.
Edwards made mistakes on that fateful night, and admission to guilt will dredge up many emotions in the tight-knit community.
"Actions have consequences, and now he's (Edwards) got to handle those consequences," Mr Van De Putte added when he opened up to the Mercury's reporter Natalie Croxon about his campaign to remind drivers to drive sensibly.
His Think of the Five, arrive ALIVE campaign has a simple message - "Don't drive like a dick", and he wants parents to have the conversation with their kids to prevent another tragedy. He likened getting behind the wheel to putting your finger on a loaded gun and said youngsters must be reminded that learning to drive is a privilege.
After all, no one wants to see this happen again.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.