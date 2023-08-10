Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong beach recycling failed after too few people cared enough

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:50pm
The bins in place at Port Kembla last summer. Picture by Adam McLean
Trials of recycling bins at several Wollongong beaches have failed so far after too few people made the effort to do the right thing.

