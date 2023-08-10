Police say a fire that destroyed a Woonona house in March is considered suspicious and urge anyone with information on the blaze to come forward.
Emergency services were called to the Cotterill Avenue address about 5.30am on Sunday, March 19.
Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the fire but the entire house was destroyed.
No one was at the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
Police established a crime scene and began investigating the circumstances of the blaze.
As their investigations continue, police as anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage, to call police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.