'He's the ultimate club guy': Finals-bound Butchers out to honour centurion skipper

He's been an integral part of the Thirroul footy side for the last nine years, but you only need to look back one week to understand Hayden Crosland's value to the Butchers.
In a brutal slugfest against Wests at Parrish Park, Butchers coach Jarrod Costello lost a fullback, a winger and a hooker in the space of just minutes.
It'd typically be an impossible juggling act for a coach to manage, but Costello simply lobbed his skipper into each opening. It's been the case since he debuted almost a decade ago.
Call him a swiss army knife, a skeleton key, a universal remote, there's hardly a position on the park the unassuming pure footy player hasn't filled.
It's a team-first mentality that made him the logical choice to captain the proud club this season in the eyes of Costello.
"He was a pretty easy choice for me," Costello said.
"I wanted someone to lead the club that was a Thirroul junior, he's got good values and he puts the club first. He understands the club, his old man (Darryl) was a captain-coach and he's a club legend.
"He's the ultimate club guy. In just the last three weeks, he's played off the bench, he's played nine, he's played six, he's played back row, centre, and he never complains.
"He just says 'what job do you need me to do this week?' and he goes and does it. He's exactly who you want leading the club."
Having debuted on the wing as a kid, Crosland didn't expect he'd ever have the 'c' next to his name, or the No. 11 on his back; let alone captain the club in his 100th first grade game.
"I've never really thought I'd be captain of the club, I never really thought I'd be a back rower either," Crosland said.
"This club's done a lot for me and my family. To be able to play 100 games for this club, it's a massive achievement. When you play footy for Thirroul these are the kind of games you dream about playing.
"It's Old Boys Day, we celebrate the legends of the club and you're playing your 100th game. It's pretty special. It's been nine years since I made my debut but not many people have done a hundred games."
The Butchers will host Dapto on a day the club celebrates its all-conquering 2003 side that, ironically, claimed the title two decades ago with a grand final win over the Canaries.
Thirroul's finals hopes won't be on the line following Dapto's season-defining slip-up to Corrimal last week. It guarantees the Butchers will finish in fourth spot, no higher or lower, but they remain without a win over a top-four rival since round nine.
Having dropped their last two outings to Collegians and Wests, Crosland says his side can ill-afford to head into the post-season on the back of three straight losses.
"Finals-wise doesn't really matter if we lose, but to us it's a must win," Crosland said.
"You don't want to be going into the finals on the back of three losses so this game's really important to get the win. You know Dapto's going to throw everything at you.
"We've got a bit of a point to prove, we know we're better than the way we've played the last two weeks so this is the game we've got before the finals to prove that.
"We know our best footy will beat everyone in the comp, we've just struggled to reach our best footy last couple of weeks. If we can sharpen all that up this weekend, we'll be trouble for whoever we're playing in the finals."
The Butchers are the only top-four side with their finishing position set in stone heading into the final game, with Collies and Wests battling it out for a top-two finish in a two versus three clash at Collegians.
Further north, De La Salle can seal the minor premiership with a win over Corrimal, though the Cougars sights set finishing the season with back-to-back wins.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.