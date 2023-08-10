An Illawarra woman who took on Coles after it denied her compensation claim after she was punched, had groceries thrown at her and was nearby when a customer threatened staff with an axe at the chain's Berkeley store has been vindicated.
Hours prior to a hearing in the Personal Injury Commission in June, Coles settled with the woman, who had worked for the company and its predecessors for over 30 years, accepting full responsibility for the psychological injuries multiple medical practitioners found were a result of her employment with the supermarket chain.
A final settlement is yet to be determined, but lawyers representing the woman say that Coles is in for an expensive final claim.
Sophia* got her first job on the checkouts at Franklins in Warrawong when she was just 16.
She worked through various supermarket chains without changing employers until she was employed at the Coles Berkeley store.
There, she enjoyed getting to know her customers.
"I never judged anyone, everyone's got a story," she said.
In January last year, Sophia was working in the self-check area when she noticed a customer adding things to their bag without scanning them. Sophia questioned the customer, which led her to get aggressive, before she punched her with both fists in the upper chest area.
"Never in 34 years had that happened to me," Sophia said.
In April that year, Sophia was working the register when a man threatened staff with an axe. As a result of this, and other incidents, Sophia could no longer work and lodged a claim for workers compensation.
Multiple psychologists appointed by her representatives Shine Lawyers and Coles found Sophia suffered a severe psychological impairment as a result of these incidents, rendering her unable to work.
Coles disputed this for over a year up until the day of the hearing, when it accepted the evidence of both its own and Sophia's doctors.
A Coles Group spokesperson said the change was due to new evidence.
"Coles accepted the claim after receiving additional evidence that wasn't initially available," the spokesperson said.
This was questioned by Sophia's lawyer at Shine, Natalee Davis.
"They already knew Sophia wasn't working, they had all of her pay details. We had invited them to settle before the day," she said.
"When a matter settles hours before hearing, it's always indicative of the fact that the opponent is anticipating to have a big loss."
As a result of the treatment Sophia received while at work, she now avoids going outside and limits social interactions.
"I don't go out for groceries, I get the bare minimum, and go."
While the final settlement will provide Sophia with financial stability, she says she will never work again and describes herself as living in a "black hole".
"I'm a single mum, I'm independent, I always have been, and I've never relied on anybody for money," she said.
"I loved my job, but the way I was treated, it's not right."
*Name has been changed.
