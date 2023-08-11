Glorious views of the lake

FEATURE PROPERTY
Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Sit on the balcony or in the living area and marvel over the spectacular, uninterrupted views across Lake Illawarra.
This fully renovated four-bedroom brick veneer home offers new tiled flooring throughout and a brand new stylish kitchen with electric glass cooktop.
There are three bedrooms with built in robes and the fourth bedroom is ideal for use as a home office or study.
An updated modern bathroom features a shower and bath.
Entertain on the north-facing rear covered patio that overlooks the sun-drenched yard providing additional entertainment areas regardless of the weather as well as lovely mountain views.
A large double lock-up garage with storage and workshop area completes this spacious family home.
Set on the high side of the street, you'll enjoy spending your days relaxing on the front balcony while watching all the water activities taking place on Lake Illawarra.
The breathtaking views include Lake Illawarra to the south and the mountains to the north.
Situated directly across from parks and miles of bike and walking paths along the shores of the lake.
It is just a short stroll to local schools, yacht club, transport and shopping at Warrawong Plaza.
Arrange an inspection of this Lake Heights property soon to see all that it has to offer.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
