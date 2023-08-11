Australia already has a classic folk song 'Waltzing Matilda', so the Illawarra band Sakana Nation decided to tweak it to create their own sports anthem 'Watching Matildas - a football song'.
"That song is very nostalgic for growing up in Australia," the lead singer of Sakana Nation, Izzy Russell said.
The band filmed the entire music video in Helensburgh just a week before the World Cup started.
They had the support of the community from the under 12 girls soccer team at Helensburgh Thistles Football Club to a local choir.
Sakana Nation describes the anthem as a song that "combines the melodies of an old Aussie classic with Mediterranean sounds, driven by a vibrant Latin beat."
"It's just been really exciting to see the whole country get behind women's sport," Ms Russell said
Drummer and manager of the band Simon Fuhrer said the band members are from five different countries and passionate about the world cup.
The bass guitarist and vocals Diego Axel Ramos is from Mexico, Paolo Campanari accordionist from Italy, lead singer Izzy Russell has an Australian background, the guitarist Allen Rodrigues has a Portuguese background, and Simon Fuhrer is from Switzerland.
"Our singer is the only true blue Aussie but we all have a passion for football. In our nations it is quite big," Simon Fuhrer said.
"Growing up through the 80s and 90s there was always a song that was connected to the world cup or a team."
Mr Fuhrer is also the coach of the Helensburgh under 12s soccer team, the girls appear in the opening scene of the music video.
"Little did they know that the shot for the first scene was actually done at dawn on Bald Hill and it was a really, really cold, windy morning," he said.
The under 18s Thistles Helensburgh soccer team was also featured in the music video.
The last part of the last chorus includes a local choir from the Stanwell Park Art Theatre, known as the SPAT singers.
Mr Fuhrer said when filming a crowd of fans in the Helensburgh pub they experienced a funny moment.
He told the actors "Let's pretend. It's a really tense moment" before a goal.
As he counts down to when the crowd should cheer, some old footage of the Matildas plays in the background.
"It was a game against England and actually in that very moment, they did really score on the footage. So everybody. Just went spontaneously off. It was really fun."
The Matildas versus France in the World Cup on Saturday, August 12 at 5.30pm.
"The next game it's going to be tough but I think I think yeah Australia might just edge ahead of France," Mr Fuhrer said.
"Hopefully they're going to listen to our song and it helps them too."
