Koonawarra pinup Miss Pearl Lee Shells rocks the retrobilly look

Some women say they feel unseen by society once they hit their 50s, a phenomenon known as Invisible Women Syndrome. But not Koonawarra pinup Rachel Watts.
It has been 13 years since Mrs Watts, AKA Pearl-Lee Shells, began playing full-time dress-ups, having discovered modern pin-up culture, and the worldwide market of divine 1950s dresses suddenly available online.
Now approaching her 50th birthday, the style subversive has turned her fashion focus forward, all the way to the 1980s. After more than a decade of pin curls and siren red lipstick, her new look is more head-turning than ever.
"I get to live the rocker dream every day with this mohawk," Mrs Watts nee Hutchinson, told the Mercury.
"As much as I love the 1950s, the great love of my life is the 1980s.
"I love all the puffy sleeves, I love bubble skirts, love fluorescent pink, lightning bolts, skulls and all things like that."
"I just had a dream of running away to Hollywood when I was a teen and living on the Sunset Strip where all the big hair bands were playing - Motley Crue, Poison. That was my dream and ever since then I've been a big lover of glam metal."
Mrs Watts is preparing to showcase some of her best looks at October 28's Chromefest at The Entrance, where she has been named a finalist in the new 'retrobilly' category of Australian Pinup Pageant.
Her vintage clothing collection has grown so large - she seldom sells anything - it now needs its own storage unit.
"My most prized items are my collection of 1980s and early 1990 glam rock band t-shirts and singlets. I have about 30 original singlets ... if you look on Ebay some of them are going o $300-400 each."
Mrs Watts says the passing of time and modern beauty standards do cause her the occasional dip in confidence.
But soon enough she'll slick back her mohawk and get back to the more pressing matter of rocking double denim.
"I do worry about getting old, just with today's beauty standards and ageing - they make ageing into a bad thing. But my daughter's always encouraging me - she's always telling me, that I'm beautiful, that I should just go out and do things, "go out to a nightclub if you want mum,' she says. 'Why not just go?'.
"I suppose social media has [impacted] a lot of people in a negative way, with their sense of self-worth and beauty standards but I'm just lucky I've never really experienced that. I've always had a good sense of self-worth.
"I've been through some hard times but I always fall back on my love of fashion and my love of bands. It's enriched my life. It just makes me happy."
