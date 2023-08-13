Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Jumping pillows at South Coast caravan parks face a deflating future

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children enjoying a jumping pillow at a caravan park. Picture supplied
Children enjoying a jumping pillow at a caravan park. Picture supplied

When you have kids, a holiday at a caravan park is about as good as it gets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.