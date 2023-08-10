Police are appealing for help to locate missing girl Jordyn Hutchinson who was last seen on the South Coast.
The 13-year-old was last seen about 5pm on Tuesday, August 8, at a residence on Park Road in Nowra.
When she could be contacted or located, Jordyn was reported missing to police on August 10.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Jordyn's welfare due to her young age.
She is of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, approximately 157 centimetres tall, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
She is known to frequent the Nowra and Shoalhaven areas.
Anyone with information into Jordyn's whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
