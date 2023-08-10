The Tuross Head community and emergency services rallied to assist a woman who suffered a heart attack on a South Coast beach.
Emergency services were called to Coila Beach, north of Tuross Head, around 4pm August 8 after reports a woman was experiencing a medical episode on the dunes.
The woman died at the scene. It is believed she was not a Tuross Head resident.
A Rural Fire Service spokesperson said the emergency response was efficient and paramedics arrived quickly on the scene to assist the woman.
