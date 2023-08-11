The IMB closed all its ATMs in the Illawarra and introduced a $200 withdrawal limit to stop running out of cash.
The cash crisis was prompted by a strike of armoured car drivers who had voted on Friday to stay out over the weekend - the peak time for ATM use.
As a result of the strike, banks and other financial institutions had had no cash deliveries for four days.
Instead of cash, customers were being urged to use credit cards, cheques or EFTPOS - the latter was so new in 1995 that the Mercury saw fit to spell out what the words meant.
IMB chief executive Peter Jack said the $200 cash withdrawal limit was designed to "minimise hardship and inconvenience".
"We are taking all available actions to minimise the disruption," Mr Jack said.
Westpac and the Commonwealth Bank said they had enough cash to cope over the weekend - because they had larger cash deposits than the IMB.
Still, some of their ATMs would also be closed.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
