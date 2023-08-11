McDonald shapes as key in firing Bulli into Premier League finals

He's gained a reputation as one of the Illawarra Premier League's premier strikers, but Bulli skipper Ben McDonald has taken his game to another level in the rundown to this year's finals.
The man who is affectionately known by teammates as "Benny Mac" has hit a purple patch at the right time, scoring eight goals in the past fortnight. His remarkable run began when he scored a hat-trick against Tarrawanna, before finding the back of the net five times against Bellambi last weekend.
McDonald has taken his season tally to 29 goals, and he is piling the pressure on Cringila skipper Peter Simonoski (30) in the race to the 2023 Golden Boot award.
He also shapes as a key figure in the last two rounds of the IPL season, starting against Helensburgh on Saturday, as Bulli look to keep their finals flame alive. The Balls Paddock team are only three points behind the fifth-placed Wollongong United, who face rivals Olympic on Sunday.
Lewis Grimshaw, who has worked closely with McDonald in Bulli's front third over their past two campaigns, believes his captain can get them over the line.
"He's a bit of a freak. He got five on the weekend and he just can't stop scoring, which has been great. Benny has that leadership role that he plays and it's been great playing alongside him," Grimshaw told the Mercury.
"We know that we've got to win (on Saturday), so we've got to go in with the right attitude. But I'm sure the boys will show up for each other and get it done. We've got nothing to lose from now on, so we've got to put our best foot forward and get the win.
"But Helensburgh will give us a good run. We've seen what they can do against other teams and they've given us a good run before."
Bulli have accumulated 10 wins so far in 2023 to sit in sixth spot on the table with two rounds remaining.
It's been a roller-coaster season for Julio Miranda's side, with highs including a 7-1 drubbing of Olympic in June, while their disappointing results include a 1-0 defeat to Corrimal last month.
"The consistency factor is something that we've struggled with, but we've shown in patches that we can give this league a good shake up," Grimshaw said.
"If we do make finals, I think we can give it a good run."
Round 21 of this year's IPL kicks off with four matches on Saturday. Bulli hosts the Thistle at Balls Paddock; the Blueys will meet fellow cellar-dweller Bellambi at Tarrawanna Oval; champions Albion Park tackle Coniston at Terry Reserve; and South Coast United takes on Corrimal at Ian McLennan Park.
The action continues on Sunday with Port Kembla hoping to keep their finals hopes alive when they face Cringila at Wetherall Park; and rivals Wollongong Olympic and United will battle at PCYC.
