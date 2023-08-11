There was a time not too long ago that Wollongong's latest Wallaby was thinking about giving up rugby to concentrate on becoming a teacher.
This week Blake Schuopp was one of three uncapped players Eddie Jones picked in his 33-man Wallabies squad for next month's Rugby World Cup in France.
Wallabies coach Jones has publicly lauded Schuopp but the ACT Brumbies prop was still shocked to make Australia's squad for the World Cup.
"It's pretty funny to have that sort of connection with someone of his calibre," Schuopp said of his relationship with Jones.
"He's a pretty funny bloke and we've had some pretty good conversations. I guess you could say we're pretty close now, which is good."
Schuopp, who played his junior rugby for Woonona Shamrocks, said he was shocked but ecstatic to be heading over to France with the Wallabies.
"At first it was a bit of a shock but now it's extremely humbling and such an honour to be in a squad with such good calibre players," he said.
"Now I'm just looking forward to representing my country and my family as best I can. It really is just about doing a job and hopefully going over there and winning it."
The 23-year-old, who was only recruited by the Brumbies on a train-and-trial basis late last year, admitted he never imagined making the Wallabies squad so soon after.
"Everytime I talk to someone from back home in Wollongong or up at Southern Districts, they talk about what a crazy 12-months and journey I've had," Schuopp said.
"I haven't really had time to reflect on it but I guess it has been crazy because there was times there I thought I was going to give rugby away because I wanted to focus on studies but I'm glad I didn't.
"So are my family. This is what they live for.
"My mum and dad they've followed me and my younger brother around all the time and they live for our success. I just can't believe that I've got to this stage where I can make them as proud as they are."
The Wallabies squad includes a number of surprises, with co-captain Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper among the shock exclusions, with Jones naming lock Will Skelton as captain.
Teen sensation Max Jorgensen is the major bolter, selected after a dream season with the Waratahs.
The 18-year-old Jorgensen missed the U20 World Championships and home Test series after a long-term MCL injury.
The Wallabies head to France having not won a game since Jones has returned to take over the head coaching duties.
Schuopp though said the squad were buoyed by the improvement of the Wallabies in recent weeks, especially their last-start (23-20) loss to the All Blacks.
"[The losses] have been spoken about but what has been spoken about as well is the growth of the team and the potential that we have as a squad, For us it's all about trying to maximise that and trying to get to that level that we know we can," he said.
"We still believe we can win it. We just have to get the little things right.
"Eddie talks a lot about habits. There's a lot of habits the team has had over the last couple of years that we need to adjust in order to become a world class winning team, which is what he talks about a lot."
The Wallabies open their World Cup campaign against Georgia at Stade de France in Paris on September 9.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
