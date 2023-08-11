Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League
Watch

Past Matildas captain Julie Dolan in awe of the game's progression

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It's like having put 20 cents away in the savings account in the 70s and we're looking at it today and it's a million bucks."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.