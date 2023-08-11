Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South32 strike action leads company to stand down workers who are not on strike

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Appin mine where supervisors and safety staff are on strike.
The Appin mine where supervisors and safety staff are on strike.

Coal miner South32 will stand down workers who are not on strike, after one of the main mine workers' unions announced seven days of industrial action starting today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.