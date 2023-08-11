Cavalry returning for Bulldogs ahead of AFL South Coast finals

"I think four of our seven team of the year nominees haven't played for seven weeks in the Premier Division, so it's about getting getting those guys back in and getting a couple of guys back from injury and get them work together. We were pretty happy with how our structures were working earlier in the year, we had a big win against Northern Districts and then beat Figtree, and then maybe burnout a little bit. And we had a lot of guys not playing footy.