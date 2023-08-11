Cavalry returning for Bulldogs ahead of AFL South Coast finals

"Cohesion" is the key word on the Wollongong Bulldogs' lips as they ramp up preparations for the 2023 Men's Premier Division finals.
With just two rounds remaining, the Doggies are still an outside shot of stealing the minor premiership from Figtree, but have little else to play for - results wise - as they can't finish any lower than second on the ladder.
Instead, the focus has shifted to building team chemistry and getting key players back on the park in the final fortnight of the regular season. One of those key figures set to return is Jack Woeckel Hynes, who started this season in electric form by booting 29 goals in the opening four rounds.
Woeckel Hynes is a chance to return this Saturday when the Bulldogs travel south to take on the Power at Bonaira Oval.
"We don't need to make a statement to anyone, but we just need to get close to our starting 22 back together for finals. It's about getting that cohesion again, we had a lot of guys away through the uni break, and getting our energy back up" Dogs co-coach James Millman said.
"I think four of our seven team of the year nominees haven't played for seven weeks in the Premier Division, so it's about getting getting those guys back in and getting a couple of guys back from injury and get them work together. We were pretty happy with how our structures were working earlier in the year, we had a big win against Northern Districts and then beat Figtree, and then maybe burnout a little bit. And we had a lot of guys not playing footy.
"One of those key guys is Jack Woeckel Hynes, who was leading the goalkicking for the first-half of the season, but I don't think he's played since round eight in the Premier Division, so he's a handy guy to get back in your team. And some of our key midfielders, Eddie Keogh and Ryan Allen, will come back in.
"If you want to beat Figtree, you've got to have your prime movers working - you need to fight fire with fire. We need to get our prime movers match-fit and getting their touch back, and working with their teammates again."
Elsewhere, Figtree can wrap up the minor premiership when they take on the Suns at Myimbarr Oval on Saturday; while the Tigers will host the Lions at Hollymount Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
