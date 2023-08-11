Train fans will see the Illawarra's oldest light rail locomotive in action this weekend as the affectionately known 'Burra' celebrates its 100th birthday.
The locomotive was brought to Corrimal from Newcastle Upon Tyne in the UK in 1923 to haul coal at Corrimal Colliery.
The old locomotive has been restored by the Illawarra Light Railway, which is inviting adults and kids to celebrate the legacy of the light rail by heading to the museum in Albion Park Rail for a fun family day on Sunday, August 13.
"I've had the pleasure to repaint it both in 1995 and 2023, the pleasure to drive and fire Burra when it's in operation," Brad Johns, the Illawarra Light Railways' treasurer, said.
Brad Johns also had kind words for the museum volunteers who helped the Burra steam again.
"A huge thanks to the early team of volunteers who in those early days of our museum played a huge part in working with AI & S for the negotiations and the donation and collecting of Burra from AI & S that went through to her being restored at our museum."
"The mateship at our museum is unreal as we share the common goal, and that is to see the museum operate and see many families attend as every kid wants to see the steam train in operation, as every child dreams of being a train driver," said Brad.
The Burra is the oldest running light rail. It was ordered by the Corrimal Colliery operations manager, W.E Jones, in May 1923, arriving in Australia in November. In 1978 it was transported to the Illawarra Light Railway Museum.
Between 1979 and 1994, after 15 years of work, the Burra was steamed and moved under its own power for the first time in 29 years.
It was then repainted and welcomed into service in October 1995.
Visitors can find more information on Burra's service times here.
