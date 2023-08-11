Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra school students speak up at Stephen Jones' annual youth roundtable

By Marlene Even
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Stephen Jones MP speaking with Dapto and Warilla High School students at the Southern Youth and Family Services Warilla for the annual youth leaders roundtable. Picture by Adam McLean
Mental health, housing affordability, and support for domestic violence survivors are the key issues Illawarra high school students want the government to act on.

