Mental health, housing affordability, and support for domestic violence survivors are the key issues Illawarra high school students want the government to act on.
A group of students sat cross-legged with Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones to discuss the issues that are important to them.
Representatives from six Illawarra schools met with their local federal MP for the annual youth leaders roundtable on Friday, August 11.
Ze Clancy is one of the student leaders from years nine to eleven that met at Southern Youth and Family Services Warilla.
Students broke into groups of four to decide on which issues they would bring to the discussion, the year nine student from Warilla High School said.
"Our three were mental health ... the availability for domestic abuse survivors to find new homes right after leaving," Miss Clancy said.
"The third was the rental market and how housing keeps going up and not many people can afford houses or have a stable home and we need to work on that."
She hopes the government will address these issues by ensuring there are more resources for domestic violence survivors and an increase in housing availability for pensioners.
"Maybe employing more people to work in the psychology departments," Miss Clancy said.
Mental health is a key issue among many of the students.
"This year we had a long discussion around mental health issues," Mr Jones said.
"When I did my first one of these [rountables] in 2010 that didn't come up, but it has over the last few years."
A group of students at Warilla and Dapto High School spoke about how wellbeing hubs within their schools have supported them.
Students can take time when needed to visit a wellbeing hub to de-stress or speak with a school counsellor.
Other topics brought forward by student leaders include workforce issues, environment, global warming, The Voice, referendums, and taxation.
Students discussed housing for domestic violence survivors, with a specific emphasis on housing being made available before a crisis point.
"I am looking forward to taking their ideas straight to parliament, where both sides of the house will be able to listen to what they have to say," Mr Jones said.
"We're going to ensure that we talk to the people and listen to the people about their ideas before we make decisions that affect them, and that's what today's about."
The Minister for Financial Services and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones has held the annual youth leaders roundtable for 13 years.
Vice-captain of Dapto High School Georgia Black said students "felt heard".
"It's awesome to know that someone of a higher power is listening to us like 14 to 17-year-olds and we do actually feel like we're being heard and what we say does matter," the year 11 student said.
Student representatives from Warilla High School, Shellharbour Anglican College, Albion Park High School, St Joseph's Catholic High School Albion Park, Illawarra Sports High School, and Dapto High School attended the youth forum.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
