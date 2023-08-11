A Warilla woman is keen to celebrate with her family after scratching a top prize of $100,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket she purchased as a weekly ritual.
"I was in complete shock," she told officials when she found out her $5 Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its ticket was a winner
She admits though, she wasn't sure she could believe her eyes.
"I knew I initially had seven words on the Crosswords ticket and then I kept counting them one by one - I just kept saying 'oh another one, another one!'," she said.
"I never expected to win the top prize of $100,000. I also didn't get too excited because I wanted to confirm that the win was correct."
She took her family out to lunch to celebrate and said her winnings would go towards further family celebrations and milestones.
"We have some family events coming up and it will be a huge help," she said.
Warilla Grove Newsagency team member Charlotte Spencer said her mum was the one who sold the winning ticket.
"It's fantastic news," she said. "It's always nice to see a regular who continues to support our newsagency win big. Our customers always hope they could take home a top prize."
The newsagency sold a division one winning ticket in Monday and Wednesday Lotto earlier during 2023.
