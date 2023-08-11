Bodhi Dreyfus-Ballesi loves a good playground - but at 28, he's too big for all of them.
He has a severe intellectual disability but he loves the slides, the flying foxes, the boardwalks and everything to do with a playground
But mum Shoshana Dreyfus - a University of Wollongong academic - knows he's just too big. She has photos of him on a slide where he is longer than the slide.
Read more: Plans for new playground at Stuart Park
She'd had to stop taking him to parks when he was 14 because the parents of the children playing would remove them when they saw this teenager wanting a go on the slide.
"I get that," Prof Dreyfus said, "but I find that really painful as a mum. I thought why don't we build them an adult-sized playground?'.
"One of the things with people with an intellectual disability is they get taken to these free outdoor places a lot, but they're not designed or built for them.
"So I had this idea, four and half years ago, that we should build an adult-sized playground so people with disabilities have somewhere to go that's designed with their needs in mind - and where they are welcome."
After lobbying all three levels of government, enough funding came through for an all-abilities, all-ages playground at Stuart Park.
"I went on this mission to get this playground built and it's been four and half years in the making," she said.
"I lobbied every single politician - federal, state and local - and we've raised over a million bucks.
"It's unbelievable - I pinch myself every day that it's actually happening."
Work is now under way on the site, and the first stage is expected to be ready to roll by Easter next year.
It includes a trampoline big enough - and strong enough - to take a wheelchair, a human-sized mouse wheel, sensory maze and a large carousel.
Wollongong City Council's Community Services Director Kerry Hunt said the park would be something different for the Illawarra.
"We certainly have playgrounds that have accessible elements to those but they're generally targeted towards children," Ms Hunt said.
"This will absolutely be the first of its kind in terms of all abilities and all ages."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.