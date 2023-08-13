In 1991 one Illawarra hospital was 'physically decrepit'

Four hospitals were so old it was better they were demolished, according to an Illawarra Area Health Service report.
In August 1991, the Mercury's front page said the report called for the destruction of Coledale, Kiama, David Berry and Bulli hospitals.
They were in such a poor condition that money being spent on maintenance was being wasted.
The report found they should be torn down and rebuilt at a total cost of $8 billion.
More than 100 years old, Coledale Hospital was "well and truly past the point where substantial renovations can be justified," health service capital works project officer John Marciniak said.
As for Bulli Hospital, Mr Marciniak said the casualty ward "operates out of a series of closets".
Even worse was the David Berry Hospital in Berry, which he described as "physically decrepit".
"It is not dangerous but is in a very poor state," he said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.