Four Illawarra hospitals should be demolished rather than patched up, a 1991 report said.

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 13 2023 - 12:16pm
In 1991 one Illawarra hospital was 'physically decrepit'
Looking back at August 14, 1991

Four hospitals were so old it was better they were demolished, according to an Illawarra Area Health Service report.

