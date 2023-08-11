A man wearing headphones is almost hit by a train at Corrimal station.
In CCTV footage from May this year released to the Mercury, the man walks up to the level crossing oblivious to the fact the warning lights are flashing, bells are ringing and the boom gates are coming down.
He starts walking across the tracks before the pedestrian gates begin to close automatically, his head down as he crosses the tracks.
When the man finally looks up, the gates have closed and he's trapped on the tracks.
Unbelievably, he stops and stares at the gate for 10 seconds - all while a passenger train is heading into the station.
At the last second, he steps off the tracks and onto the pathway.
It is then that the train comes into view - what saves the man's life is that the train was on the other side of the tracks.
This footage is a glaring example of what TrainLink NSW have been saying during Rail Safety Week this year - and every other year.
That people need to pay attention around level crossings, because a train can't pull up and stop like a car.
TrainLink NSW data shows each year on the NSW rail network there are, on average, around 43 recorded deaths and injuries.
On top of that there are 245 near-misses with trespassers and 130 near-misses at level crossings.
Tony Healey, a NSW TrainLink driver with more than 30 years' experience, said people needed to consider the impact of their decision to enter a level crossing when a train is coming.
"People think they're taking a shortcut when it could be the worst decision that they ever make," Mr Healey said.
"If you get hit by a train, you don't really get a second chance.
"You think about all of the very close misses or the actual strikes that you've had through your career. It has a big a flow-on effect.
"Those people either taking shortcuts or trying to rush across the railway line give no thought, no respect to the people they're potentially affecting."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
