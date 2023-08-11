LIVE STREAM: Top two spot on the line in final-round blockbuster

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Dapto and Collegians - Saturday at 3pm.
The heavyweight clash will decided who nabs an all-important top-two spot and a major semi-final slot.
Wests are coming off a gritty 18-10 win over Thirroul last week and looking to head into the finals on three straight wins.
Collegians have been the most consistent side throughout the regular season, but could still fall to third should they drop this one.
Currently one point clear of second-placed De La on the ladder, Collies can shoot an unassailable three points clear with victory and lock up the top regular-season honour with a week to spare.
A win for De La would put them in the box seat for top spot given they face win-less Corrimal in the final round, with Collies to face Wests the week before the finals kickoff.
A loss would leave Luke Manahan's side vulnerable to dropping out of the top two should Wests string a couple together to finish the year.
The Butchers will finish in fourth spot regardless of Saturday's results, but will be determined to head into the finals on the back of a win having dropped their last two outings against Collegians and Wests.
It's Old Boys Day at Gibson Park, and with skipper Hayden Crosland celebrating his 100th first grade game, one could expect the very best Butchers to turn up.
It'll be a case of which Dapto side turns up, the one that knocked off three of the top four sides on a four-game winning streak that rebooted their finals chances, or the one that let them slip with a 36-18 loss to Corrimal last week.
De La Salle v Corrimal
De La can lock up the minor premiership with a win over Corrimal. They'll be odds on to do so despite Corrimal breaking through for their first win of the year last week.
It came at an injury cost and, while the Cougars will be throwing everything at their final outing of the year, could be a case of De La by how much.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.