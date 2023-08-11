The Coledale home where a man who helped mould Australian ceramics spent the final decade of his life, and undertook his later work, is now for sale.
The property was home to the late Les Blakebrough, an internationally renowned and acclaimed ceramicist.
However, his daughter Cybelle, who also lived at the Coledale home, said many in the Illawarra were likely unaware that such a well-respected figure within the artistic community was living among them.
"He just quietly did his thing in his little studio under the escarpment," she said.
"He didn't flaunt himself around the community. He was a quiet man.
"I think the landscape there, the escarpment and the sea just really informed his work once he moved there."
Blakebrough, who enjoyed a career spanning six decades, died late last year after a stroke, aged 92.
Born in England, he moved to Australia in 1948, aged 18.
He's considered to be one of Australia's most acclaimed and influential ceramic artists. His work is held in prestigious collections such as the National Gallery of Australia.
Blakebrough was also the recipient of high-profile awards, including a gold medal at the International Exhibition of Ceramic Art, Italy in 1974.
Blakebrough was known for his creation of Southern Ice Porcelain Clay, which ensured his work gained international recognition in the 1990s.
In 2013, he became a Member of the Order of Australia for his contributions to the arts.
Blakebrough later met Sydney photographer and partner Anne Ferran, and in 2011 bought the Coledale property.
"I think Dad liked the idea of living in a nice suburb that he was already familiar with because I'd been living in Austinmer," his daughter said.
"The house ticked all the boxes because it meant myself and my two teenage daughters could live downstairs, and he could live upstairs.
"It was an inter-generational situation, both could live on the property.
"I'd say he loved the expansive view of the ocean, and also the escarpment, which informed and inspired his ceramic work from that point forward."
The five-bedroom home, set up as a dual occupancy, is located at 9A Gifford Street, Coledale.
The property, within walking distance of the beach, comprises a two-storey residence situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, and boasts panoramic ocean views.
Other features include two kitchens, a north-facing backyard with native and vegetable gardens, and two double garages with internal access.
Blakebrough built a new studio at the home, located on the lower level.
"Dad built this fabulous workshop there which I was able to utilise, and have that time with him," Cybelle, also an artist and nowadays an art teacher, said.
"Working in the same studio space was great, because we'd never been able to do that geographically, because he'd lived in Hobart before and I'd lived up here.
"Dad and I shared the studio for many years, and I produced porcelain tableware out of it."
As for the home's next owners, she said the studio space and layout could well mean it would be snapped up by creatives.
"It could be so multi-functional. It would be nice to think that another generation of artists could come after us and live in that space."
Cybelle said with the home on the market, she was preparing to move on to her next phase of life.
"I'm ready for a change - I'm moving out to the country with my horses," she said. "So I'm swapping that beautiful view of the sea for paddocks, trees and space.
"We loved the birdlife at Coledale - the birdlife was fabulous there.
"It's in a lovely, quiet neighbourhood. You feel very blessed to be living in that part of the Illawarra - the bush, the beach, the people."
However, he said a comparable sale was 8 Gifford Street, which sold in July 2022 for $2.8 million.
"It's a rare home where you can have proper multi-generational living," he said.
"There are a lot of people looking for that. This actually caters for that, with the two double garages, separate kitchens and the floorplan.
"It also has amazing ocean views. It's a blend of modern architecture but with a mid-Century internal design."
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
