Shellharbour shuffle: election boundaries to be redrawn

More than 2000 Shellharbour residents could find themselves with "new" councillors.
Due to an imbalance in the voter numbers in each of the city's four wards the boundaries will have to be readjusted.
The Local Government Act states there cannot be a difference in voter numbers between wards of greater than 10 per cent.
The Shellharbour area has blown past that with the biggest ward - Ward A - 27.1 per cent larger than the smallest in Ward B.
At Tuesday night's city council meeting, councillors will vote on one of two options for boundary redistribution.
Option Two is recommended by council staff because "it has the least impact to the existing ward boundaries".
That option would see Ward D grow to swallow up a pocket of Albion Park Rail.
Ward D would also get a slice of Shell Cove.
Voters on the western side of the Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail will find themselves moved from Ward A to Ward B.
The redistribution would see Ward A drop from 17,239 voters to 14,717, while Ward B jumps from 13,562 electors to 14,601.
If councillors approve the boundary changes, the community will get a chance to have their say during the public exhibition period.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
