To the public, it might seem like The Inspired Unemployed are just a bunch of 20-somethings doing what others only dream - in reality, this is exactly what they're doing.
Over the past four years the viral comedy group from Kiama has risen from unemployed tradies to Instafamous content makers paid to travel the world (28 countries and counting) - while getting to surf, snowboard or play golf in between.
It still didn't feel real until their faces appeared on Channel 10 last week, cementing their status as entertainers and making their millions of social media followers feel legitimate.
"It still feels like it's not even real, our life," Matt "Falcon" Ford told the Mercury.
"It kind of sunk in when [our new TV show The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers] actually came on ... that was like a massive pinch myself moment."
Falcon and his besties Jack Steele, Dom Littrich and Liam Moore (who's still a part-time tradie) are living the dream and earning a bucket load from endorsements and collaborations (they even have dibs in the low-carb Better Beer brand) and none of them have hit 30 yet.
"We still feel like at any moment it can be taken away from us," Falcon said.
"So we just want keep having fun working at it and see what comes of it."
The foursome still live together in Kiama, down the road from another sharehouse of mates who regularly get called upon to appear as backup dancers or play dress ups for their videos.
Despite their soaring fame locals don't tend to bat an eyelid at their antics, as most people know them as the "annoying" guys who run around with camera equipment.
The further they are from home the more surprised people are, they said, with fans desperate to chat and feel like they have become one of their mates.
"[Our parents are] stoked," said Dom, who also moonlights as the drummer for Pacific Avenue and Big Twisty and the Funknasty.
"I feel like for a long time, my mum and dad were like, 'What's Dom doing with his life?'. But I think they're now very stoked."
Warner Bros and Paramount came calling at the same time Jack and Falcon were trying to write their own TV show. It came at the perfect time because the pair admitted they had no idea what they were doing and hadn't made up a production company yet.
Making the foursome perform multiple cringe-worthy practical jokes for each episode was also a huge challenge, constantly pushing them outside of their comfort zones.
"The whole goal was like, 'it's not going to be good TV unless you're purely out of your comfort zone' so every time we did something, we found out each other's biggest fears and then performed that," Jack said.
"It makes the funniest TV because they're so f*****g scared. Every day we were properly out of our comfort zone."
The group are aiming for a second series of the TV show with the possibility to tick off more bucket-list items along the way.
Liam wants to go hiking in Nepal, Dom wants to play at the UK's Glastonbury Festival, and Falcon is keen to visit the Burning Man Festival in the US.
The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers airs on Channel 10 and Paramount+.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
