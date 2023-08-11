A crew from Wollongong beating the Americans at hip-hop dancing might seem about as likely as beating the Japanese at sumo, or winning the America's Cup in sailing.
But that's exactly what Sweet Feet have done - for the second year running.
And choreographer Don Napalan said being "ridiculous" helped them do it.
The founders of the Street Beatz studio in North Wollongong have returned from World Hip Hop Dance Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, where Sweet Feet, one of the groups from their studio, won a silver medal in the adult category.
It's a repeat of the silver medal last year for Sweet Feet, who were only beaten by an outfit from the Philippines - a perennial hip-hop dance powerhouse.
With Friday being the 50th anniversary of hip-hop - the back-room gig in the Bronx, New York, credited with sparking the movement - it was the perfect time to speak to the studio's leaders.
"A theme of our routine is it's simply ridiculous," Street Beatz co-founder Don Napalan said.
"It's just doing things with complete disregard to what other people think, and literally just having fun and then bringing them into what we're doing. And at the end of the day, it made like a huge impact on the competition.
"I think the rest of the world are trying to tick boxes - I have to pick those boxes, but I want to do it without swaying away from what we enjoy about the dance in the first place.
"So it's bringing the fun back in the dance and making it look easy - and that it's not about looking cool all the time.
"People were like cheering for us - people that we always looked up to because they're like multiple-time champs - and wanting to take a photo with the guys."
Brooke Napalan said the result was due to "a lot of hard work".
"I think the biggest thing for us is, once the younger generation can see Australians on that final stage and they can see people pave the way they know that it's more of a possibility," she said.
"Last year when they were able to come second, they realised that they're worthy, that they're totally able to make an impact on a stage as big as the world stage.
"So I think just seeing themselves in that position and knowing it's possible, made them strive even harder to do better this year."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
