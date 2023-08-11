Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Max George Austin awaits fate after Warrawong break-in

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Ausatin poses in gym gear. Picture from Facebook
Max Ausatin poses in gym gear. Picture from Facebook

An Oak Flats man was "not in control" when he broke into a man's unit while he was sleeping, stole a wallet and medication before helping himself to drinks and cigarettes from a nearby service station using the man's card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.