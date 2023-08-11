An Oak Flats man was "not in control" when he broke into a man's unit while he was sleeping, stole a wallet and medication before helping himself to drinks and cigarettes from a nearby service station using the man's card.
Max George Austin, 35, told Wollongong District Court in a sentencing hearing on August 11 after earlier this year pleading guilty to two counts of fraud and one count of aggravated break and enter that he was desperate for pain medication after discharging himself from hospital four days earlier.
Austin had been admitted to hospital on August 25, 2022 with a stab wound to his leg. Austin hadn't reported how he was stabbed to police and later left the medical facility before receiving pain medication or antibiotics.
"During those days I was in a lot of pain," Austin said.
On August 29, police arrested Austin for a separate offence and he was later given bail.
Later that evening, Austin broke into a Northcliffe Drive, Warrawong unit and took 20 oxycodone tablets, an opioid used to treat severe pain.
While in the unit, Austin grabbed the man's wallet and cigarettes, before taking off on a stolen bicycle towards Port Kembla.
There, Austin used the man's bank card to purchase a Dare Espresso iced coffee, a packet of cigarettes and a packet of White Ox tobacco.
When asked in court by defence lawyer Lemar Miakhel why he did this, Austin could not provide any explanation, simply stating, "I'm not sure".
The court also heard that Austin had previously been in custody and was released to the mid north coast of NSW. There, Austin had entered a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program but left to return to Wollongong where he had established social connections.
"People I played footy with, rocked with my whole life," Austin said.
However, Wollongong was also where Austin had previous run-ins with authorities. Austin, who had previously been a heavy drug user, was not able to access buprenorphine injections - a substitute for heroin - and fell back in with old crowds.
In outlining the crown case, Judge Andrew Heasler said Austin "was not in control of his life".
"People do get stabbed at random, but they make reports about it, they don't just turn up to hospital and walk out," he said.
Judge Haesler said that Austin's offending was serious and that even the most hardened person would be "freaked out" to wake and find their locked door ajar, a window wide open and a fly screen left on the ground as the man who Austin robbed did that next morning.
The court heard that Austin had completed rehabilitation programs while on remand and he proposed to live with his brother-in-law in the Illawarra upon his release.
However, Judge Haesler said he could not be satisfied on the current evidence before him that the community would not be at risk of Austin re-offending.
The sentencing hearing was adjourned for eight weeks for more documentation to be provided to the court and a final decision to be made.
