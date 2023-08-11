Former Western Sydney Wanderers striker Lachlan Scott is no stranger to playing on great surfaces in front of big crowds.
But the Wollongong Wolves captain is especially looking forward to locking horns with NPL rivals Sydney Olympic at WIN Stadium on Sunday.
Scott is excited about playing on a surface that "is probably the best in the league".
He is also buzzing at the prospect of playing in front of a bigger than usual crowd, given that an Australia Cup clash between Sydney FC and A-League champions Central Coast Mariners will be played in Wollongong just before the Wolves clash.
"It's exciting. Getting to come out here and play in front of our home fans on this beautiful surface, you can't ask for more, especially with a big game following it," Scott said.
"A big crowd is expected , so that's exciting. It's always good to play in front of a big crowd.
"I think the the game before us will be quality too, so it will be good for the fans to come out and enjoy both."
The 26-year-old Scott is among 10 players to resign with the club, after the Wolves resigned their head coach David Carney earlier this month.
The good times continued for the Wolves last week when they secured an impressive 3-1 win over Manly.
Scott said the mood of players heading into the Olympic showdown was very good.
"We've won a few games after a tough start so things are definitely on the improve," he said.
"I think the more our team sort of plays together, the better we're getting.
"I think we just need to keep focusing on the games as they come one at a time and not look too far ahead. Hopefully we can put our minds on this weekend and get the result."
Scott said it was important that the club has shown faith by re-signing Carney and 10 players.
"I think Carns has done a great job this year of bringing in a fairly new squad after a lot of players leaving, that's a tough task to be given, but I think he's done a great job and I think all the players that he has brought in want to play for the club and want to play for each other.
"We are only going to get better moving forward, and Carns is obviously the head of that."
The striker said all players, including himself, were looking forward to being part of a Wolves side possibly playing either in the 'National Second Tier' or A-League.
"The boys are looking at that as an opportunity to sort of move up to A-League or elsewhere to further their careers," he said.
"For us it just keep getting better each week. Each week we keep focusing and when that B-League comes or whatever the next step is, we will be ready."
Scott, who has been in a rich vein of form himself, said players were also hoping to impress this weekend in front of A-League coaches Steve Corica (Sydney FC) and Nick Montgomery (CCM).
"You never know who's watching so as players you are always looking to impress," Scott said.
"But knowing they're going to be there it's obviously an opportunity for all the boys. It's good for us because all the boys can go out there and put their best foot forward and show what they've got.
"Personally I'm probably playing some of the best soccer I've played in awhile. It's good to get that confidence back. I'm really enjoying football as a whole."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
