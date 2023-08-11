Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Survey shows impact of skills shortage on Illawarra businesses

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RDA Illawarra chief executive officer Debra Murphy and Soto Consulting Engineering chief operating officer Jim Allan. Picture by Adam McLean
RDA Illawarra chief executive officer Debra Murphy and Soto Consulting Engineering chief operating officer Jim Allan. Picture by Adam McLean

The severity of the skills shortage facing the Illawarra is rated high or extreme by a majority of businesses, a new survey has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.