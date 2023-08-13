Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Tullimbar Public School teacher Lauren Cullen wins NSW leadership award

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tullimbar Public School students Harper Yuile and Josh Davis with their teacher Lauren Cullen at the schools' bush tucker garden on August 11, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
Tullimbar Public School students Harper Yuile and Josh Davis with their teacher Lauren Cullen at the schools' bush tucker garden on August 11, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

A Tullimbar school teacher has been recognised for her exceptional teaching on a state level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.