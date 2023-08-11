A Tullimbar school teacher has been recognised for her exceptional teaching on a state level.
Once a painter and decorator, Lauren Cullen switched the paint brush for a whiteboard marker.
Since she became a school teacher three years ago she's never looked back.
Ms Cullen was awarded the NSW Mary Armstrong Award for Early Career Teacher Leadership.
"I'm very proud of myself, but I was also shocked that I had won," Ms Cullen said.
The year three Tullimbar Public School teacher has been recognised for her leadership skills including her work planning the school's first reconciliation walk in 2022.
"I just threw my hand up ... I worked with a really great group of teachers," Ms Cullen said.
"We walked from inside the school, out of the school gates, and just around Tullimbar Village."
She invited Gumaraa, a local Aboriginal education group to join the walk.
"We had probably 450 to 500 people all walking together. We had Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags dispersed throughout the walk as well," she said.
Community members, families, and representative students from other schools also joined the reconciliation walk.
"She builds amazing relationships with her colleagues, her students and the families," Tullimbar Public School principal Belinda Wallace said.
The school principal nominated Ms Cullen and three other Tullimbar teachers for the award.
"Lauren has just got a passion for school culture and her ability to have key deliverables, follow through on them, and always have the students at the center of decisions was a big part of her nomination."
Teaching wasn't the 31-year-old's first calling, she previously worked as a painter before moving to a business and finance role.
It was a retail job at Jamberoo Action Park that first sparked her interest in teaching.
"I worked with other people there who were doing teaching and going through uni," she said.
A career in teaching then remained at the back of her mind until she made the leap at 25 years of age to enrol at the University of Wollongong.
Ms Cullen jokes that she's "a bit of a child" herself and likes to enjoy some banter with her students.
"I like that I can be a bit silly," she said.
"I love just encouraging them and helping them to work out their learning and how they learn best."
She even enjoys creating lesson plans for her students.
"I was designing lessons for looking at nets of 3D shapes, and getting boxes and opening them up to see the net, really hands-on," she said.
"After we did all that we built a robot out of it."
She'll often have moments late at night when she writes down some ideas for her lessons.
"I'm always thinking when I'm designing my lessons ... 'are [the students] going to love this lesson?'," she said.
"So, really designing it in a way that I think is going to engage them."
The Australian Council for Educational Leadership (ACEL) Awards were presented on Friday, August 4 in Sydney.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
