All eyes will be on the mighty Matildas as they take on France for a place in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final this Saturday night.
Wollongong's Globe Lane is just one of many places fans can plant themselves for the nail-biter on August 11, with two big screens set up and ready for kick off.
The screens will show both Australia V France at 5.30pm and England V Colombia at 8.30pm.
"Both games are set to be nail bitters, but the Matildas do-or-die match is a must watch," said Kerry Hunt, Wollongong City Council Director Community Services.
"We're setting up two screens in Globe Lane so that community members can support the Matildas locally.
"We've tested a few locations for the live site and we've found that Globe Lane is a really great atmosphere with lots of patrons to local bars and restaurants gathering to watch the game."
Matildas games will be shown on Channel Seven, Seven Mate and Seven Plus. All other games will be shown on Optus, which requires a subscription.
If you're looking for some company to watch the action Saturday August 12, here's a few venues taking part in the fun:
