Police have released CCTV footage of two people who may be able to assist in investigations into a devastating house fire at Albion Park.
A new security system is thought to have been installed just two weeks before a suspicious fire destroyed the heritage-listed home on Terry Street, on Saturday June 24.
Thankfully NSW Fire and Rescue crews found no-one home at the time of the blaze, though neighbours knew it to be a regular rental property.
Detectives from Lake Illawarra Police District have released images of a man and a woman who may be able to assist police with their investigations, both seem to be walking through the side gate of the property.
Both are described as Caucasian in appearance and aged between 35 and 40.
The man is bald, of solid build with tattoos on both legs. At the time he was wearing a black jumper, grey shirt, black, white shoes and carrying a black handbag.
The woman has blonde hair and is of a medium build. She was wearing a black-hooded jumper with white shoes and carrying a brown handbag.
Police have already spoken to a 44-year-old man, while a maroon-coloured Toyota Camry has been seized for forensic examination. No charges have yet been laid.
Detectives are urging anyone who may have any knowledge of the man or the vehicle to contact Oak Flats Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
