Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Illawarra Police are searching for a man, woman in relation to a suspicious fire near new Albion Park McDonalds

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
August 11 2023 - 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released CCTV footage of two people who may be able to assist in investigations into a devastating house fire at Albion Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.