Charges laid over 9 years of break-ins across South Coast, Southern Highlands

A man has been charged over a spate of alleged break-ins across the Southern Highlands and South Coast spanning nine years.
Police believe the incidents dating back to 2014 to be related, where each involved a home or business being broken into and items - including coins, electronic devices, and cash - were stolen.
The alleged break-ins took place in Robertson, Wildes Meadow, Glenquarry, Kangaroo Valley, Milton, Windellama, Batemans Bay, Nerriga, Braidwood, Ulladulla and Colo.
Detectives carried out search warrants south of Wollongong at Conjola Park and Fishermans Paradise on August 3, where several were seized - alleged to have been the proceeds of crime, including antique furniture, and war medals.
A 45-year-old man was arrested at a Fishermans Paradise property and taken to Ulladulla Police Station.
He has now been charged by the Southern Highlands Proactive Crime Team with 14 counts of break, enter steal, two counts of possess unauthorised pistol, possess prohibited weapon, and two counts of supply prohibited drug.
The man was bail refused to appear at Wollongong Local Court August 22, 2023.
