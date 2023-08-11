Man accused of nine-year spate of break-ins across South Coast, Southern Highlands

Illawarra Mercury
Charges laid over 9 years of break-ins across South Coast, Southern Highlands

By Newsroom
Updated August 11 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:00pm
A man has been charged over a spate of alleged break-ins across the Southern Highlands and South Coast spanning nine years.

