A Mangerton man accused of murdering a would-be thief after a Myuna Way street brawl in April 2023 was embroiled in a world of drug use and petty crime in the years leading up to the fatal incident.
Allan Lawrence, 28, appeal of the severity of a combined sentence for multiple instances of stealing and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was heard in Wollongong District Court on Friday, August 11.
While Judge Andrew Haesler only made minor amendments to the sentence handed down in the Local Court, he ruefully reflected on Lawrence's crimes in the steel city.
"Your time in Wollongong has not served you well."
Lawrence had two minor matters dealt with in Sydney courts in 2017 and 2018, however a move to Wollongong in 2020 began a cycle of crime that led to Lawrence's imprisonment in December 2022.
The matters subject to appeal were three instances of stealing in three days.
The first occurred in the early hours of the morning on Monday, December 12.
At 3.05am Lawrence is picked up walking along Crown Street Mall where he walks up to and opens the vestry door to the office of the Wesley Uniting Church.
Using a torch, Lawrence looks around before taking audio equipment from a cupboard valued at $3000 as well as a remote control for a seat transport to enable people with a physical impairment to climb stairs.
Eight minutes later, Lawrence can be seen leaving the office carrying a large bag and heading onto Court Lane.
Later that day, after the robbery was reported to police, officers searched the room and lifted Lawrence's fingerprints from a container left on a seat.
That afternoon, Lawrence walked into the Chemist Warehouse at 243-249 Crown Street, Wollongong.
A security guard watched as Lawrence picked up an item off the shelves.
Making his way to exit the store, the security guard stopped Lawrence and asked him to open his bag. Lawrence opened the bag slightly, before the guard asked him to open it further. Lawrence refused before the security guard told him that he was seen taking an item.
"F--- you, I didn't take anything," Lawrence replied.
Lawrence then punched the security guard in the left side of his face before leaving.
A later review of the store CCTV showed Lawrence taking a $89.99 Dolce and Gabbana travel set before assaulting the security guard.
Police arrived later, took a statement and viewed the CCTV footage.
Less than 36 hours later, Lawrence is picked up on CCTV at the Wollongong train station carrying a large item under his arms wrapped in a grey sweater.
Two days earlier, a man had locked his $3500 e-bicycle to a rack in the carpark at Wollongong train station.
Footage shows Lawrence going to the bike rack, removing the item from the sweater, before using it up against the bicycle.
Lawrence then rides off on the carbon-fibre bicycle towards Gladstone Avenue.
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, police speak to Lawrence about the church and chemist matters. Lawrence is arrested but declines to be interviewed.
On February 7, 2023 police speak to Lawrence about the bicycle. Lawrence admits to being the person on camera and later admits to selling the bike for $150 to an unknown male.
The bicycle reportedly broke after a few hours' use.
In applying for his sentence to be reduced, defence lawyer Lemar Miakhel argued that his client should be given a fixed term of imprisonment, rather than a long parole period, due to his lack of positive social support within the community.
Judge Andrew Haesler disputed this, noting that Lawrence had never been subject to supervision before, but acknowledged that Lawrence had little remorse towards his offending.
"He is offending because he needs money to survive."
Judge Haesler dismissed the appeal on the larceny of the bicycle and shortened the non-parole period by one month on the other matters. Lawrence will be eligible for parole from August 22, 2023, however will remain, for now, at the South Coast Correctional Centre on remand for the murder charge.
