Allan Lawrence, alleged Mangerton murderer, appeals stealing charges

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 11 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 6:07pm
Allan Lawrence is charged with stealing and assault offences. Picture from Facebook.
Allan Lawrence is charged with stealing and assault offences. Picture from Facebook.

A Mangerton man accused of murdering a would-be thief after a Myuna Way street brawl in April 2023 was embroiled in a world of drug use and petty crime in the years leading up to the fatal incident.

