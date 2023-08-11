Illawarra talents shine as Kookaburras, Hockeyroos win Oceania games

The Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos have recorded impressive wins in their quest for Olympic qualification in the opening games of the Oceania Cup in Whangarei, New Zealand.
The Kookas had a tough 3-1 win over the Black Sticks last Thursday evening, while the women had an easy 3-0 win over their Kiwi opponents with the final two games this weekend in the three-match series.
Wollongong's Flynn Ogilvie, celebrating his 150th cap, played a pivotal part in this win with two goal assists, while fellow Illawarra talent Blake Govers scored a brilliant drag flick to down the Kiwis.
"It was a pretty solid game for us. We felt fairly confident defensively and in control most of the game, but New Zealand did challenge us at times," Ogilvie said.
"We created a lot of chances as well, particularly in the first half. We just need to work on putting a few more of those away."
In a fast and furious first quarter, the Kookaburras put the pressure on the Kiwis in the opening minute when Ogilvie found space in the middle and weaved his way into the circle to put a pass to Jake Whetton, who scored to go up 1-0.
Govers made it 2-0 midway through this quarter from a well planned drag flick before Sam Lane reduced the deficit from the Kiwis' second penalty corner with a minute to go in the first quarter.
The second and third quarters were played in a tense atmosphere with both teams missing numerous scoring opportunities to keep the score at 2-1. The Kookas scored their third goal late in the fourth quarter when again Ogilvie picked up a pass from Ky Willott and cleverly passed to Tom Craig who made no mistake to hit the boards.
Meanwhile the Hockeyroos, with Gerringong's Grace Stewart superb in midfield, easily beat the Kiwis 3-0 with the goals coming from Claire Colwill, Rosie Malone and Brooke Peris - niece of former Olympic Hockeyroo Nova Peris.
