Illawarra talents shine as Kookaburras, Hockeyroos win Oceania games

By Tony de Souza
August 11 2023 - 7:00pm
Illawarra's Blake Govers celebrates after scoring a goal against New Zealand. Picture - Hockey Australia
The Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos have recorded impressive wins in their quest for Olympic qualification in the opening games of the Oceania Cup in Whangarei, New Zealand.

